Liam Rosenior has coached in the Championship with Derby County and Hull City

English Premier League

New Chelsea Manager In Waiting! Rosenior agrees to become Blues Boss

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 6 – Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior says he has “agreed verbally” to take over at Chelsea.

The 41-year-old Englishman is set to replace Enzo Maresca, who left on New Year’s Day.

“I cannot turn down this opportunity to join an incredible club, incredible squad who are Club World Cup champions,” Rosenior said.

Strasbourg are part of the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital-owned BlueCo multi-club ownership group that also controls Chelsea.

“I haven’t signed yet. Everything is agreed and it will probably go through in the next few hours,” Rosenior said.

“I’m here because I care about this club and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically here today before I move on.”

Rosenior said Strasbourg first-team coach Kalifa Cisse, assistant head coach Justin Walker and head of analysis Ben Warner will join him at Chelsea.

Ronseior joined Strasbourg in July 2024 and guided the French club to seventh in Ligue 1 last season, securing European football for the first time in eight years.

His final match was a 1-1 draw at Nice on Saturday, their fifth league game without a win.

They are seventh in Ligue 1 and top of the Conference League.

“The last 18 months have been a joy and the best of my professional career,” Ronseior said.

“I will love this club for the rest of my life but I cannot turn down Chelsea.”

