Manuva Njaanuary na Odibets: Odibets rolls out January blues promo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – Kenyan betting firm Odibets has rolled out an exciting January promotion dubbed “Manuva Njaanuary na Odibets”, offering customers a daily opportunity to win Sh1,000 in cash throughout the month.

The campaign, which runs from January 1 to January 31, 2026, is open to both new and existing Odibets customers and is designed to reward players for placing regular bets on the platform.

Under the promotion, customers who deposit and place a cash bet of Sh 99 or more are automatically entered into a daily draw, where lucky winners walk away with Sh 1,000 credited directly to their Odibets accounts. The winnings are fully withdrawable via M-Pesa, offering instant access to the cash prize.

According to Odibets, winners will be picked randomly using the company’s promotion systems, ensuring fairness and equal opportunity for all participants.

The “Manuva Njaanuary” campaign aims to ease the financial pressure many Kenyans face at the start of the year while encouraging responsible and affordable betting. With a low entry threshold of just 99 shillings, the promotion makes participation accessible to a wide range of players.

Odibets has continued to position itself as one of Kenya’s most customer-centric betting brands, frequently rolling out promotions that reward everyday punters while maintaining seamless payment options and a user-friendly platform.

As January progresses, Odibets is encouraging players not to miss out, noting that each qualifying bet placed during the month increases the chances of being selected as a daily winner.

