‘It means the world to me’ – Chelsea appoint Rosenior

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 6 – Chelsea have appointed Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior as their new head coach.

The 41-year-old Englishman joins the club on a five-and-a-half-year deal with an option for a further season as he replaces Enzo Maresca, who left on New Year’s Day.

Rosenior will be in the stands at Craven Cottage when Chelsea face Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday, and will take charge of his first training session on Thursday before Saturday’s FA Cup third-round meeting with Charlton Athletic.

“I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea Football Club,” Rosenior said.

“To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.”

Earlier on Tuesday, in his last press conference as Strasbourg manager, Rosenior confirmed he had “agreed verbally” to take over at Chelsea.

“I cannot turn down this opportunity to join an incredible club, incredible squad who are Club World Cup champions,” Rosenior said.

Strasbourg are part of the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital-owned BlueCo multi-club ownership group that also controls Chelsea.

Rosenior said Strasbourg first-team coach Kalifa Cisse, assistant head coach Justin Walker and head of analysis Ben Warner will join him at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior was appointed by Strasbourg in July 2024 and guided the French club to seventh in Ligue 1 last season, securing European football for the first time in eight years.

His final match was a 1-1 draw at Nice on Saturday, their fifth league game without a win.

They are seventh in Ligue 1 and top of the Conference League.

“The last 18 months have been a joy and the best of my professional career,” Rosenior said.

“I’m here because I care about this club [Strasbourg] and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically here today before I move on.

“I will love this club for the rest of my life, but I cannot turn down Chelsea.”

Former Fulham and Hull City defender Rosenior has never managed in the Premier League.

“I would not have accepted the Chelsea job if I was not ready,” he said.

“There are clubs you just cannot turn down. I hope the Strasbourg fans can see that and be proud of that.

“I have had interest from many clubs, including Champions League clubs, which I have always been open with to [Strasbourg president] Marc [Keller] and our ownership.”

Caretaker manager Calum McFarlane took charge for Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

‘Rosenior wanted to look people in the eye’ – analysis

It is highly unusual for any outgoing manager to explain their departure in a news conference, but that is exactly what Rosenior did on Tuesday morning.

After flying into London to seal a verbal agreement with Chelsea to become their next manager, Rosenior returned to France and Strasbourg to say goodbye.

In a remarkable news conference at Stade de la Meinau, the stadium he has called home for 18 months, he looked emotional and allowed local reporters to ask difficult questions.

He spoke warmly about his favourite moments and said he wanted to look people in the eye and explain his reasons for leaving mid-season.

What complicates matters is that both clubs are owned by BlueCo, which could become a flashpoint if this does not go well.

But Rosenior appeared simply motivated by doing the right thing and explaining himself to supporters after a role that has propelled him to what he called “one of the biggest clubs in the world”.