Gor Mahia Reclaim FKF Premier League Top Spot After Thrashing Sharks - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor's Ebenezer Adukwa (right) celebrates with Enock Morrison. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Afcon 2025

Gor Mahia Reclaim FKF Premier League Top Spot After Thrashing Sharks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Gor Mahia reclaimed top spot in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after a 4-1 victory over bottom side Kariobangi Sharks in a match staged at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Tuesday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ben Stanley Omondi sent K’Ogalo ahead after 20 minutes of play, before Ghanaian Adukwaw Boadi Ebenezer doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time to go 2-0 up into the breather.

On resumption, Sharks pulled one back in the 57th minute, but Gor sealed the win with two quick goals in the 83 rd and 87 th minutes to bag the crucial win.

The victory ensured Gor move to 26 points, two ahead of Kakamega Homeboyz, AFC Leopards, and Tusker, who have the same points, while Sharks remain rooted at the bottom with 12 points.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020