Gor Mahia Reclaim FKF Premier League Top Spot After Thrashing Sharks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Gor Mahia reclaimed top spot in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after a 4-1 victory over bottom side Kariobangi Sharks in a match staged at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Tuesday afternoon.

Ben Stanley Omondi sent K’Ogalo ahead after 20 minutes of play, before Ghanaian Adukwaw Boadi Ebenezer doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time to go 2-0 up into the breather.

On resumption, Sharks pulled one back in the 57th minute, but Gor sealed the win with two quick goals in the 83 rd and 87 th minutes to bag the crucial win.

The victory ensured Gor move to 26 points, two ahead of Kakamega Homeboyz, AFC Leopards, and Tusker, who have the same points, while Sharks remain rooted at the bottom with 12 points.