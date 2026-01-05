Tough day in office for Kenyans at Week Two of ITF Women's World Tour - Capital Sports
Kenya's Stacey Yego in action against Italy's Matilde Mariani during the ITF Women's World Tour at Karen Country Club. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Tennis

Tough day in office for Kenyans at Week Two of ITF Women’s World Tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 5, 2026 – Kenyans endured a tough day in office as none of its representatives qualified for the main draw of the ongoing International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tour at the Parklands Sports Club.

Stacy Yego, Seline Ahoya, Nancy Kawira, Ashley Wafula and Azaliyah Kavuisya all bid bye to the competition after falling in the qualifying draws.

Yego lost 1-6 1-6 to India’s Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi in one-sided encounter, having beaten her fellow countrywoman, Kawira 6-3 6-3 in the previous round.

Ahoya suffered the same fate in the final hurdle of the qualifying round, losing 1-6 3-6 to another Indian, Vanshita Pathania.

Meanwhile, Kavuisya was no match for Vasilisa Lisina, losing 0-6 0-6 in the preliminary round.

On the other hand, Wafula lost by the same scoreline to India’s Sharanya Shetty.

Seline Ahoya in action in a past match. PHOTO/TENNIS KENYA KLTA

Another Kenyan, Hadassah Grace Msine, was also whitewashed in the preliminary round, losing 0-6 0-6 to Frenchwoman Nehira Sanon.

Okutoyi back in action

Week 2 of the tournament continues on Tuesday, with Kenya’s top tennis player, Angella Okutoyi, returning to the court after a fruitful seven days.

The African Games champion will face India’s Saumya Vig in a first round tie at the same venue.

Okutoyi will be buzzing with confidence after clinching the singles and doubles trophies in the first week of the competition.

Also flying the national flag will be Faith Urasa who will face Luca Udvardy of Hungary.

