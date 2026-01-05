Tennis star Okutoyi makes emotional gesture after winning ITF Women's World Tour - Capital Sports
Angella Okutoyi celebrates with the Kenyan flag after winning the ITF Women's World Tour at Parklands Sports Club. PHOTO/TENNIS KENYA KLTA

Tennis

Tennis star Okutoyi makes emotional gesture after winning ITF Women’s World Tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 5, 2026 – Amid a plentiful medal harvest at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tour, there was one person who was constantly on Angella Okutoyi’s mind throughout the competition.

After lifting the singles and doubles trophy at Parklands Sports Club, Okutoyi looked up to the bright Nairobi skies and paid tribute to her aunt, Cynthia Okutoyi.

Cynthia passed away last month after a long battle of illness, a demise that left her niece heartbroken.

As she basked in the glory of success, Okutoyi credited her aunt for inspiring her slaloming run throughout the week-long tournament.

“This trophy I am actually dedicating it to my aunt Cynthia…she is no longer with me. Thank you so much for always pushing me and I know that wherever you are out there…you can see me and hear me. Rest in peace and I did this for you,” the African Games champion said.

The youngster braved the scorching sun and intense competition from Italian Martina Colmegna to bag the singles trophy after winning 6-3 3-6 7-5.

There was more delight to come as she dazzled in the women’s doubles – alongside Poland’s Zuzzana Pawlikowska – to defeat Frenchwoman Alyssa Reguer and China’s Yufei Ren 6-2 7-5 in a captivating final.

Okutoyi, who had earlier beaten Pawlikowska in the semis of the singles, paid homage to the Pole, expressing optimism of playing more doubles together.

“I would like to congratulate my partner for partnering with me in this week. It was really fun. I hope we will get to partner more in the coming future,” she said.

Okutoyi is using the competition as an opportunity to boost her ITF ranking, which will go a long way in enhancing her chances of qualifying for the Los Angeles Olympics.

The competition resumes this week at the same venue.

