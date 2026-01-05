Shabana coach admits he is 'worried man' after loss to Nairobi United - Capital Sports
Shabana FC coach Peter Okidi. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

Kenyan Premier League

Shabana coach admits he is ‘worried man’ after loss to Nairobi United

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 5, 2026 – Shabana head coach Peter Okidi admits he is losing sleep over their unstable form at the Gusii Stadium.

Okidi says the team need to reinforce their home venue as a fortress where visiting sides struggle to come away with any point.

“We still don’t know what’s wrong with the Gusii Stadium. We will come up and fight and rectify on our mistakes just in time for our next game against Gor. We just need to improve on our mental strength…first game of the year…we have lost but we will build from there,” the gaffer said.

Tore Bobe had a torrid start to the year, suffering an embarrassing 3-1 loss to Nairobi United in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday evening.

Duncan Omalla’s brace, as well as Michael Karamor’s strike at the stroke of halftime, condemned the hosts to their fourth defeat of the season.

Brian Michira’s penalty at the tail-end of the game proved a mere consolation for the Glamour Boys who now sit fifth on the log with 23 points.

Reflecting on the match, Okidi conceded that the loss was their own making, due to simple mistakes they could have avoided.

“We were playing well for the first 15 or 20 minutes but after that we were not at our best. If you look at the goals we conceded, it was out of nothing. It was a collective mistake…we gave them the time and space to control the game,” the former Nakuru All Stars head coach said.

He added: “I don’t want to blame any particular department…we have lost as a team. We are not happy about the result …as a team and as a technical bench. We need to go back to the drawing board and rectify the mistakes that cost us today…well in time for our match against Gor Mahia.”

Amid a disappointing day in the office was a glimmer of excitement for Okidi, with the return of Michira from a long injury layoff.

“We have been slowly integrating him into the team and you could see his impact when he came on. We hope that he will keep getting better with every game, especially after another week of training. He may start the next game or come in at some point but all that will depend on the gameplan,” Okidi said.

