Muyoti identifies Nairobi United’s lethal weapon after thrashing Shabana in Kisii

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 5, 2026 – Nairobi United head coach Nicholas Muyoti has credited wingplay for his side’s increasing attacking threat.

Muyoti has pinpointed Ovella Ochieng’ and Duncan Omalla as two players who have elevated their offensive output due to their wing wizardry.

“They have done a very good job for us in attack and my prayer is that they continue to do the same. Every time they get the ball, they use their greatest strength, which is their pace…this has allowed our No. 10 as well as others in the midfield to get more goalscoring chances. If they continue with their directness, then I believe we will score more goals,” the tactician said.

Ochieng’ joined Naibois at the beginning of the 2025/26 Kenya Premier League season, ditching AFC Leopards where he had spent the 2024/25 season.

The former Kariobangi Sharks winger has proven a masterstroke for the league newbies, coming up big on numerous occasions with crucial goals, such as against Tunisian side Etoile Sportiff du Sahel in their 2-0 win in the Caf Confederations Cup preliminary round.

The wing wizard was also recalled to the national football team for twin friendlies against Equatorial Guinea and Senegal in November last year.

On the other hand, Omalla has become a mainstay of Naibois’ starting XI since their stint in the second-tier – National Super League (NSL).

Having joined the Johnson Sakaja-owned side in 2024/25, the youngster has contributed with pivotal goals along their fairytale journey in local and continental football.

He was also on the scoresheet for their 2-0 win over Etoile du Sahel, having also scored in their 1-1 draw against Uganda’s NEC in the previous round of the continental competition.

Omalla’s latest exploit was a brace against Shabana in a Kenya Premier League fixture at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday evening.

Michael Karamor added the other goal as the city boys came away with a 3-1 win at a stadium where many teams have struggled to rinse even a single point.

It is a result that left Muyoti grinning from ear to ear.

“Today, we dominated the game and defended well. I am happy that we took our chances and managed to score. Even the penalty that we conceded could have been saved because the goalkeeper dived the right way. Every department was on point today,” the former Nairobi City Stars and Kakamega Homeboyz head coach said.

Ahead of their next duel with AFC Leopards, Muyoti admits there is little time to bask in the glory of the big win at Gusii Stadium.

“We will go back to the drawing board because there are a few areas we need to work on especially the defence. We are looking to make a number of signings in January and hopefully we can reinforce the defence as well as the midfield,” he said.

Nairobi United will also be playing in this year’s Caf Confederations Cup group stages where they are due to face Tanzania’s Azam in their next encounter on January 25 at the Nyayo Stadium.