Manchester United Dismisses Amorim After 14 Months In Charge - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim ended the day without a point. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

English Premier League

Manchester United Dismisses Amorim After 14 Months In Charge

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 5 – Manchester United have sacked manager Ruben Amorim, with Darren Fletcher set to take charge for Wednesday’s game against Burnley.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

More to follow.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020