Manchester City increase interest in Palace captain Guehi

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 5 – Manchester City are emerging as contenders to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi this month.

BBC Sport understands City are exploring a move for the England centre-back in the wake of defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias suffering injuries in the draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

England centre-back John Stones is also currently out injured.

City will wait to discover the full extent of the Gvardiol and Dias injuries before making a final decision on whether to proceed with their interest in Guehi during the current transfer window.

But sources have told BBC Sport that City’s interest in Guehi, 25, has progressed and that a move in January should not be discounted.

Meanwhile, City have recalled academy defender Max Alleyne from his loan spell at Championship side Watford and he could be involved in the squad for Wednesday’s Premier League game against Brighton.

The 20-year-old – son of former England cricketer and current Gloucestershire head coach Mark Alleyne – made 17 appearances for the Hornets after joining on a season-loan, but that has now been cut short as City try to tackle their growing injury crisis in defence.

After the draw with Chelsea, which saw City concede an injury-time equaliser, manager Pep Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 Live “it doesn’t look good” for Dias and Gvardiol and that the pair could be sidelined “for a few weeks”.

The Spaniard added: “We have a lot [of injuries]. John Stones is missing for I don’t know how many months. Ruben now will be out, Josko will be out.

“Nathan [Ake], always we know he cannot play regularly. It’s the situation – stay strong and we will find a solution.

“The spirit is there and will be there.”

Plenty of interest in Guehi

Guehi, who has won 26 England caps, is out of contract this summer.

It has been expected he will leave Selhurst Park as a free agent at the end of the season, but that could now change given City’s injury woes.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are among the European clubs to have shown an interest in signing the defender on a free transfer, with regulations meaning Guehi can sign a pre-agreement with an overseas club from this month.

Guehi came close to joining Liverpool for a fee of £35m last summer, but Palace pulled the plug on the deal during the final hours of deadline day.

The Anfield club remain strongly interested in Guehi and it now remains to be seen if they are prepared to bring forward their plans to sign the player this summer.

City and Liverpool are also both interested in taking Guehi on a free transfer at the end of the season and it is understood Palace would consider selling the defender this month to avoid the scenario of losing their captain for nothing come the end of the season.