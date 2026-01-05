Manager-less Chelsea grind out crucial draw with Manchester City

MANCHESTER, England, January 4, 2026 – Enzo Fernandez scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Chelsea ended a tumultuous week by claiming a deserved Premier League point at title-chasing Manchester City.

Calum McFarlane, usually Chelsea’s under-21s coach, has taken charge of the first team on an interim basis following the departure of Enzo Maresca on Thursday.

His side frustrated City for large periods, even after going behind, before Argentine Fernandez poked in at the third attempt to rescue a draw.

The win looked to be heading to City following Tijjani Reijnders’ first-half strike, but consecutive draws mean they have now fallen six points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea set up with a low block and it took until the 37th minute for the first shot on target when Erling Haaland’s deflected shot looked to be looping over Filip Jorgensen, but the Chelsea goalkeeper recovered superbly to tip the ball wide.

A minute later the Norwegian striker cut inside and thumped an effort which rattled the post as City sensed a goal was coming their way.

It duly arrived just before half-time, as Reijnders picked up a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area and skipped past Benoit Badiashile before hammering a finish inside the near left post.

Chelsea started brightly in the second half and Pedro Neto should have equalised but scooped over from eight yards out, while substitute Liam Delap, formerly of City, smacked an effort into the chest of Gianluigi Donnarumma, before Fernandez’s late leveller thrilled the travelling fans.

Man City analysis: More dropped points for Guardiola’s side

Manchester City have been chasing Arsenal’s tail all season and surprisingly dropped two points in a goalless draw at Sunderland on Thursday. Now they have slipped up again, this time unable to hold on for victory.

Pep Guardiola’s players had won eight consecutive league games at Etihad Stadium and were closing in on a ninth, but Fernandez struck at the far post to deflate the home players and supporters alike.

City were made to pay following missed opportunities in the first half by the usually dependable Haaland.

The Norwegian has been prolific this season but has hit a barren run by his standards, failing to score in his latest three games. He remains on 149 goals in all competitions for the club.

The hosts were boosted at kick-off by midfielder Rodri making his first start in three months. Guardiola has openly stated how much the the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner contributes to his side and the extent to which they missed him in last season’s trophyless campaign.

The 29-year-old provides a calming presence – on Sunday he gained possession 10 times and won nine of his 11 duels on the defensive side of the game, as well as creating four chances in the final third.

Dutchman Reijnders was given license to roam forward and scored to make it three goals in four games, but the hosts were left to rue squandered chances to stretch their lead.

City had found it difficult to make serious inroads until the opener, with Phil Foden scuffing wide and captain Bernardo Silva curling off target after showing quick feet inside the box.

Once ahead, though, they looked poised to see it out.

As well as conceding late on, City will also be concerned by a second-half injury suffered by defender Josko Gvardiol, who appeared to twist his leg in a challenge and had to be helped off the pitch while limping heavily.

Chelsea supporters celebrated an unlikely point and Arsenal fans will be doing the same in the capital, the Gunners now holding a healthy advantage at the summit.

Chelsea analysis: On a hiding to nothing, Blues find something

Maresca, the head coach who was appointed 18 months ago, parted company with Chelsea on New Year’s Day.

They then lost defender Wesley Fofana to a virus, while first-choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was deemed not ready to play after injury.

Caretaker boss McFarlane had never led a senior men’s match, and this first opportunity came against Guardiola, widely regarded as the best manager in the world, having overseen 1,011 games before this one and won a stack of trophies.

There would have been concern about whether Chelsea would be competitive at Etihad Stadium given such a disparity in experience between the men calling the shots from pitchside.

Chelsea quickly put those concerns to bed, pressing City high, causing havoc at set-pieces and remaining solid.

That was until they conceded during a poor spell at the end of the first half.

Nevertheless, supported by the unavailable Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Levi Colwill and Moises Caicedo – who travelled to show solidarity – Chelsea presented as a united, competitive group capable of taking on City.

Of course, they were also found lacking at times, particularly with mistakes from Badiashile that led to the goal, and they were creatively short in the first half.

Then substitute Delap gave them a lift when he came on after the interval, pushing his team up the pitch, including one moment he created for himself in arguably his best league display since joining Chelsea.

Yet it was Fernandez who popped up with the equaliser – converting a low cross from the right for his seventh goal of the season, making him the joint-leading scorer for the Blues this season.

It was a worthy moment after an impressive effort from the squad and goes to show there is life left in Chelsea’s season despite a chaotic episode that saw Maresca seemingly fall out with the hierarchy and ultimately leave.

Maresca’s successor may turn out to be Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior.

The new boss will inherit a team who sit fifth in the Premier League, just three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, with opportunities to lead this group in the FA Cup third round, Carabao Cup semi-final and the Champions League.

What next for these two sides?

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola’s side host Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 19:30 GMT).

Chelsea: Liam Rosenior may well be in charge for the Blues’ short trip to Fulham – one of his former clubs as a player – on Wednesday (19:30 GMT).