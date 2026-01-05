KK Homeboyz skipper Moses Mudavadi makes bold prediction on team’s league title chances

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 5, 2026 – Kakamega Homeboyz skipper Moses Mudavadi is confident of lifting the Kenya Premier League title this season.

Mudavadi believes this season’s title race is wider than before, noting that they have a good chance like any other team of landing the top honour.

“The way the league standings are currently is giving us a lot of motivation. Our next match is away and we are confident because we have been generally been performing well while playing away. The title race is much open…if you look at the top seven teams, any of them has the chance to win it. We are in the mix and believe we can go all the way and win our first title,” the skipper said.

Mudavadi further reiterated Abana Ba Ingo’s determination to right the wrongs of previous seasons when they have come too close, but so far from a first-ever league crown.

“Looking back to when Tusker won the league on goal difference (in 2021/22), it really hurt us and we want to make things right. There are some matches that we deserved to win and by now we could have been on 30 points,” the defender said.

Patrick Odhiambo’s charges sit atop the league standings with 24 points, ahead of AFC Leopards and Tusker FC who have the same tally but an inferior goal difference.

They beat Ingwe by a solitary strike at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening to intensify their charge for a maiden crown.

A bullish Mudavadi said they were not awed by the felines, who ended 2025 on top of the league.

“AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz is usually a derby…the Ingo Derby. We were well aware of this when we travelled from Kakamega to come and play here. All of the players as well as the technical bench were highly motivated for this encounter,” he said.

The skipper will be hoping that Sunday’s victory is the start of a fairytale run that will culminate in the league crown, come the end of the season.