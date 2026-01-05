Kenya Police coach Stojanovic outlines expectations for new signings as league champions prepare for bruising title defence

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 5, 2026 – Kenya Police head coach Dusan Stojanovic has welcomed the addition of three new signings to the team ahead of the resumption of the Kenya Premier League in the New Year.

The Serb believes the three foreign players are just what the Police armoury need for their title defence.

“All of them are mature football players and can play football. It is now a matter of how they will fit in with the rest of the team. If everything goes well, we are expecting them to contribute in the best possible way to what we are trying to achieve,” Stojanovic.

The league champions on Sunday announced a triple signing of Malonga Briyock, Yves Koutiama and Bowamba Jacques as part of their effort to bolster their playing ranks ahead of a bruising battle for the crown.

Malonga joins from Tanzanian side Singida Black Stars for who he joined in July 2024.

FROM LEFT: Kenya Police new signings Malonga Briyock, Yves Koutiama and Bowamba Jacques. PHOTO/KENYA POLICE FC X

The 23-year-old Congolese international is a utility player, comfortable on either flank as well as in the midfield.

On the other hand, Koutiama has been a regular for his national side, the Stallions of Burkina Faso.

The centre forward joins from his home club, USFA Ouagadougou, where he has been plying his trade for over one year.

Jacques joins from Congo (Brazzaville) side AS Otoho and will be tasked with shoring up the Police backline.

The new signings notwithstanding, Stojanovic was quick to clarify that the success of the season will not only depend on them but all the players.

“Yes, it is a big day for us because we have three new players but we must also remember that the league resumes in a few days so we have to think of how we will perform on the field,” the former Sports Club Villa head coach said.

Police, who sit sixth on the log with 22 points, begin 2026 with a tricky encounter against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on Saturday (January 10).