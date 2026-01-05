Indomitable Lions roar into Afcon quarters after mauling South Africans

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 5, 2026 – Cameroon roared into the quarters of the Africa Cup of Nations with a hardfought 2-1 win over South Africa in Morocco on Sunday evening.

The Indomitable Lions drew first blood in the 34th minute through Junior Tchamadeu scored from close range, following a series of deflections in the danger area.

Two minutes after the restart, it was 2-0 to Cameroon courtesy of Christian Kofane’s header into the bottom right corner.

Bafana Bafana pulled one back via Evidence Makgopa’s close range finish, following a cross from the left by Audrey Modiba.

With the consolation, the West Africans remained resolute at the back, to ensure their place in the last eight — and a date with Morocco in the quarters.