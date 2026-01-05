First Casualty! Trabelsi sacked by Tunisia after last-16 Afcon exit

RABAT, Morocco, Jan 5 – Tunisia coach Sami Trabelsi has been sacked a day after the team’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last-16 defeat by Mali.

The 2004 champions were playing against 10 men for more than 90 minutes of a match that went to extra time in Casablanca, after Mali’s Woyo Coulibaly was sent off early on.

Tunisia, who have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, went ahead in the 88th minute, only to concede a penalty in the sixth minute of added time and spurn a lead in the shootout that followed.

The Tunisian Football Federation said in a statement on social media that it had “decided to terminate the contractual relationship by mutual consent” with the national team technical staff.

Trabelsi, 57, took charge of the Carthage Eagles last February for a second time, having resigned after almost two years at the helm in 2013 after Tunisia were knocked out in the Afcon group stage.

The North Africans finished second in Group C in Morocco at the latest edition of Afcon, beating Uganda 3-1 in their opener before losing 3-2 to Nigeria and drawing 1-1 with Tanzania.

Trabelsi had said their exit against Mali caused “great disappointment and pain” and it was “certain” he bore responsibility for the result as coach.