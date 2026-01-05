Ex-Harambee Starlets tactician appointed head coach of Tanzanian club - Capital Sports
Former Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma issues instructions during a training session at teh Utalii Grounds on October 29, 2018. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Harambee Stars

Ex-Harambee Starlets tactician appointed head coach of Tanzanian club

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 5, 2026 – Former Harambee Starlets tactician David Ouma has been appointed as new head coach of Tanzanian side Singida Black Stars.

In a statement, the club said the Kenyan will assume the reins from Argentinian Miguel Angel Gamondi who is expected to be appointed as the national team head coach.

“We announce the appointment of David Ouma as our new head coach. Miguel will now be the technical director of the club. Moreover, the club have no objection to his appointment as the permanent head coach of the national football team,” the club said.

Ouma’s appointment marks his second stint in Tanzania as a head coach, having previously tutored at another side, Coastal Union.

The gaffer has a longstanding career, having coached various local clubs as well as abroad.

Before crossing borders into Tanzania, Ouma was head coach at Sofapaka with who he won the domestic cup in 2014, in addition to finishing in the top 10 on numerous occasions.

His greatest coaching achievement has been to qualify the national women’s football team to their first ever Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Cameroon in 2016.

Ouma has also served as assistant coach for the national men’s team, Harambee Stars, under Bobby Williamson.

He has work cut out to change the fortunes of Singida Black Stars who currently lie 12th on the Tanzania Premier League standings with eight points from five games.

