Celtic Fires Manager Nancy After A 33-Day Reign

GLASGOW, Scotland, Jan 5 – Celtic have parted company with manager Wilfried Nancy, with Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Rangers his sixth loss in just eight matches and his 33-day reign the shortest in the club’s history.

The 48-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Scottish champions after the conclusion of the Major League Soccer season with Columbus Crew and took charge on 4 December.

But, having won seven of their eight games under interim manager Martin O’Neill, Celtic’s form slumped dramatically under Nancy.

He became the first Celtic manager to lose his first two games in charge before suffering a 3-1 defeat by St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup final and a 2-1 reverse at Dundee United.

It was the first time Celtic had lost four games in a row since a similar run under the legendary Jock Stein in 1978.

They won back-to-back league matches against Aberdeen and Livingston to stop the rot, but were beaten 2-0 at Motherwell on Tuesday and collapsed in a dismal second-half at home to Rangers.

Celtic have also removed Paul Tisdale from his position as head of football operations.

The former Exeter City and Stevenage manager had been in the role since October 2024.

A brief club statement confirms the exits, along with Nancy’s coaches Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen and Maxime Chalier, adding that a “further update will be provided to supporters as soon as is practical”.

O’Neill had been in interim charge after Brendan Rodgers, who was appointed manager of Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah last month, resigned in October.

Having previously managed MLS rivals Montreal, Nancy led Columbus to the MLS Cup in 2023 and then the Leagues Cup – a competition between Mexican and American sides, as they finished second in the league.

However, after being named MLS manager of the year for 2024, his side slipped to seventh in Eastern Conference and 12th overall last year.

As he leaves Celtic, Nancy has enjoyed just five wins in his latest 20 games as a coach.