Amorim: ‘I’m Here To Be Manager, Not Coach’ – But Will He Survive At Manchester United?

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 5 – Ruben Amorim has challenged Manchester United’s hierarchy to let him do his job without interference.

After hinting on Friday at issues behind the scenes, Amorim waited until the final question of his post-match media conference after the 1-1 draw at Leeds United to make another significant point.

In the process, he repeatedly stated he was ready to move on when his contract expires in 18 months’ time, indicating he had encountered unwanted intrusion in his duties from senior United figures that would not be tolerated elsewhere.

He brought up the names of three high-profile former Premier League bosses and suggested they would not be subjected to the interference he feels he has experienced.

“I just want to say I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach,” he said.

“In every department – the scouting department, the sporting director – [they] need to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on.

“I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that. That is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach.”

Amorim also floated the idea that United have become too sensitive to outside criticism.

He said: “If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club.”

Neville is one of a number of high-profile former United players who have been massively critical of the club recently.

The former captain described the home draw with bottom-of-the-table Wolves on 30 December as “the baddest of the bad”.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast following Amorim’s comments on Sunday, Neville said: “Something has happened in the last week which means that Amorim is starting to unleash a little bit.

“It looks to me that he is not happy with something in the hierarchy.

“Obviously something is annoying him – he’s obviously not feeling the support. He’s obviously letting go.

“When you say that you came to the club as a manager, I thought he was appointed as the head coach and quite clearly appointed to coach the team.”

Last month, Neville’s fellow ‘Class of 92’ member Paul Scholes said Amorim “doesn’t get” Manchester United because of his preference to play a three-man defensive formation with wing-backs, which goes against the club’s tradition of playing with wingers.

Amorim changed the system to four at the back for the victory over Newcastle on Boxing Day but reverted to a back three for subsequent games, including at Leeds.

A recent report claimed Christopher Vivell, United’s head of recruitment, called on Amorim to adapt his system after a particularly detailed explanation by Fulham boss Marco Silva of his plan to counter it following the 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage in August.

Amorim has said there have been disagreements with the club over transfer targets, while hints at growing tensions with director of football Jason Wilcox have been getting stronger.

Amorim’s 18-month plan – unless board ‘decides to change’

When asked if he still feels he has the confidence of the United hierarchy, Amorim said: “To start with that, I noticed that you received selective information about everything.

“I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. That is clear.

“I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it’s not [Antonio] Conte, it’s not [Jose] Mourinho, but I’m the manager of Manchester United. And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change.

“I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”

While United officials have tried to create a picture of harmony, their words are being tested by Amorim, who was named as ‘head coach’ when the club announced his arrival as the successor of Erik ten Hag – who was the manager – on 1 November 2024.

Amorim still believes United are moving in the right direction despite a run of one win in five games and three in 11.

It remains to be seen if his comments have any immediate impact. Amorim is next due to speak to the media on Tuesday, before his side’s trip to Burnley the following evening.