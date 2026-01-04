Reed stunner earns Fulham deserved draw at home to Liverpool

LONDON, England, January 4, 2026 – Harrison Reed scored a stunning 97th-minute equaliser to cancel out Cody Gakpo’s 94th-minute goal as Fulham and Liverpool drew 2-2 in a Premier League thriller at Craven Cottage.

Florian Wirtz’s equaliser had initially haul Liverpool level after Harry Wilson’s opener, before Gakpo converted Jeremie Frimpong’s cross in stoppage time to seemingly clinch the three points for Liverpool.

But Reed had other ideas as he picked up the ball from 30 yards out and found the top corner with a superb strike.

The draw means Liverpool extend their unbeaten run to nine games, while Fulham are unbeaten in their past five.

More to follow.