Peerless Okutoyi clinches ITF Women’s World Tour title in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 4, 2026 – Kenya’s Angella Okutoyi put on a masterclass to win the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tour at the Parklands Sports Club on Sunday afternoon.

The African Games champion swat aside Italian Martina Colmegna to win 6-3 3-6 6-3 in a pulsating final in Nairobi.

Cheered on by a partisan home crowd, Okutoyi put Colmegna to the sword in the first before the fourth seed came back to take the second set.

However, the Kenya’s tenacity and determination to win proved a key factor eventually as Okutoyi won the third set to cap off what has been a victorious week for her.

Fans cheer for Angella Okutoyi during the singles final against Italy’s Martina Colmegna.

Congratulating her on the win, National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) president Shadrack Maluki praised Okutoyi for her unwavering resilience and determination on the court.

“On behalf of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, I warmly congratulate Angella Okutoyi on her outstanding triumph at the ITF World Tennis Tour W35 Nairobi. This championship is a powerful statement of her talent, resilience, and unwavering determination,” Maluki said.

He affirmed NOCK’s continuous support to ensure the University of Auburn student continues to soar to greater heights.

“Angella’s success not only raises the Kenyan flag high but also inspires a new generation of young athletes to believe in their dreams. We are immensely proud of you and remain committed to supporting your journey as you continue to shine on the international stage. Congratulations, Champion,” the president said.

More glory awaits Okutoyi who will also be playing in the doubles final, joining hands with Zuzanna Pawlikowska to face Frenchwoman Alyssa Reguer and Yufei Ren of China.