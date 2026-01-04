Leeds ‘devastated’ as fan dies at game with Man Utd

WEST YORKSHIRE, England, January 4, 2026 – Leeds United say they are “devastated” after a supporter died before their Premier League game against Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.

A statement from the club said there was a medical emergency in the ground prior to the 12:30 GMT kick-off.

“Leeds United are devastated to confirm that a supporter sadly passed away ahead of our Premier League fixture with Manchester United at Elland Road,” the club said.

“The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with the family and friends of the supporter at this exceptionally difficult time.”

Leeds and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw in West Yorkshire.