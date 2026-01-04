Leeds 'devastated' as fan dies at game with Man Utd - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Elland Road, Leeds home ground. PHOTO/LEEDS UNITED

English Premiership

Leeds ‘devastated’ as fan dies at game with Man Utd

Published

WEST YORKSHIRE, England, January 4, 2026 – Leeds United say they are “devastated” after a supporter died before their Premier League game against Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A statement from the club said there was a medical emergency in the ground prior to the 12:30 GMT kick-off.

Leeds United are devastated to confirm that a supporter sadly passed away ahead of our Premier League fixture with Manchester United at Elland Road,” the club said.

“The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with the family and friends of the supporter at this exceptionally difficult time.”

Leeds and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw in West Yorkshire.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020