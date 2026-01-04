Kenyan trio to take charge of South Africa, Cameroon duel at Afcon 2025 - Capital Sports
Kenyan referee Peter Kamaku. PHOTO.

Afcon 2025

Kenyan trio to take charge of South Africa, Cameroon duel at Afcon 2025

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 4, 2026 – Kenya’s Peter Kamaku will take charge of the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) round of 16 tie between South Africa and Cameroon in Rabat on Sunday night.

The renowned match official will be the centre referee in the high octane fixture, in which he will be assisted by two other Kenyans, Gilbert Cheruiyot and Stephen Yiembe.

The trio were also in charge of Angola’s match against Zimbabwe in Group B.

Kamaku is one of Kenya’s most qualified and experienced match officials with a longstanding history of overseeing top matches across the country and Africa.

The Fifa-accredited referee is also a certified video match official (VMO) and one of the members of CAF/Fifa Professional referees.

Some of the high calibre fixtures he has overseen include Afcon (2019-2025), Under 20 World Cup as well as the African Nations Championships (CHAN) — as a video assistant referee (VAR).

Kamaku, a PhD holder in mathematics, will have to be calculative and straightforward to ensure the fixture delivers on its promise without compromising on the integrity of the game.

