Will Leopards continue ‘festive season’ with mauling of Kakamega Homeboyz?

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 3, 2026 – AFC Leopards clash with Kakamega Homeboyz in what promises to be a crackling start to the year for the 2025/26 Kenya Premier League season.

The felines come into the game a renewed and highly motivated force after finishing 2025 on top of the league standings — with 24 points from 13 games.

It has been a December to remember for Ingwe faithful, which began with a 1-0 win over archrivals Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji Derby.

Since then, the 12-time champions have gone on a three-match unbeaten run — drawing against defending champions Kenya Police and winning against Ulinzi Stars and Bidco United.

On the other hand, Abana Ba Ingo seem to have lost a bit of momentum in the KPL title race.

After a scintillating start to the season, in which they won four out of their first six games, Homeboyz have failed to win in their last four matches — drawing three while losing one (a 1-0 defeat by Gor Mahia in their penultimate match before the festive break).

Henry Omollo celebrates his winner against AFC Leopards last season. PHOTO/KAKAMEGA HOMEBOYZ X

Still, coach Patrick Odhiambo’s charges are active in the title race, considering they sit sixth on the log, three points behind Ingwe.

The former KCB head coach will be encouraged by his team’s superior record in recent meetings against Leopards.

The last encounter between the two sides in April last year ended in a 2-1 victory for the Western Kenya-based team.

Add to the fact that it was an away game and Odhiambo will be chomping at the chance to repeat the trick against Fred Ambani’s charges.

Nonetheless, the renewed optimism across the Leopards’ community and the hunger to win their first league title since 1998 means that Homeboyz will have to be at their ultimate best.

Another test for Naibois

Meanwhile, the newest kid on the block of Kenyan football, Nairobi United, face another acid test when they travel to Kisii to face Shabana.

The match comes just three weeks after Naibois were involved in a bad-tempered fixture against Gor Mahia, which was eventually abandoned midway through the second half due to crowd trouble.

Just like Gor, Shabana boast a passionate and dedicated fanbase who are always punctual to fill the stands of Gusii Stadium in support of their team.

Kevin Otiende celebrates his goal against Tusker. PHOTO/NAIROBI UNITED

How Nairobi United perform in front of this partisan, vociferous crowd will go a long way in determining their mettle to rise up the league standings, among other objectives.

For a team that has already played away in hostile and packed stadiums — Mohammed V in Rabat and Stade Olympique de Sousse in Tunisia — Naibois will be confident of riding out a similar atmosphere at the Gusii Stadium.

Still, the Tore Bobe faithful will be a critical fuel to spur the home team’s performance, considering they are also at the centre of the title race.

Shabana players celebrate their win over Bandari. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

Shabana currently sit fourth with 23 points albeit they have an inferior goal difference than third-placed Gor.

Their 3-1 win over KCB, just before Christmas, was an emphatic statement of their intent to slug it out with other teams in the leading pack, including Leopards, Tusker, Gor Mahia, Homeboyz, Police and, possibly, Posta Rangers.

Sunday’s meeting will be the first between Shabana and Nairobi United.

However, it is a fixture that could have significant ramifications on both teams.