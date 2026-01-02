Venus Williams, 45, gets Australian Open wildcard - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Venus Williams joined the professional tour at the age of 14 in 1994

Tennis

Venus Williams, 45, gets Australian Open wildcard

Published

MELBOURNE, Australia, January 2, 2026 – Venus Williams is set to become the oldest female player to compete in the Australian Open main draw at the age of 45.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has received the final women’s wildcard for the tournament, which begins on 18 January.

Williams last appeared at Melbourne Park in 2021 when she was beaten by Italy’s Sara Errani in the second round.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career,” she said.

The American, twice a runner-up in the first Grand Slam event of the year, will surpass the record of Japan’s Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she played at the event in 2015.

Williams has also accepted a wildcard for the Hobart International warm-up event starting on 12 January, where she will be joined by Britain’s Emma Raducanu.

The former world number one, who has was beaten by her sister Serena in the 2003 and 2017 finals, has not competed outside the United States since 2023.

Williams made a return to the US Open in New York last year, becoming the third-oldest woman to compete at the tournament in the Open era. However, she was defeated 6-3 2-6 6-1 in the first-round by Czech Karolina Muchova.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020