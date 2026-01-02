Venus Williams, 45, gets Australian Open wildcard

MELBOURNE, Australia, January 2, 2026 – Venus Williams is set to become the oldest female player to compete in the Australian Open main draw at the age of 45.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has received the final women’s wildcard for the tournament, which begins on 18 January.

Williams last appeared at Melbourne Park in 2021 when she was beaten by Italy’s Sara Errani in the second round.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career,” she said.

The American, twice a runner-up in the first Grand Slam event of the year, will surpass the record of Japan’s Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she played at the event in 2015.

Williams has also accepted a wildcard for the Hobart International warm-up event starting on 12 January, where she will be joined by Britain’s Emma Raducanu.

The former world number one, who has was beaten by her sister Serena in the 2003 and 2017 finals, has not competed outside the United States since 2023.

Williams made a return to the US Open in New York last year, becoming the third-oldest woman to compete at the tournament in the Open era. However, she was defeated 6-3 2-6 6-1 in the first-round by Czech Karolina Muchova.