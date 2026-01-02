Paul loses WBA cruiserweight ranking after Joshua defeat - Capital Sports
Jake Paul (L) faces off with Anthony Joshua. PHOTO/JAKE PAUL X

Boxing

Paul loses WBA cruiserweight ranking after Joshua defeat

Published

LONDON, England, January 2, 2026 – Jake Paul has dropped out of the WBA’s cruiserweight rankings after losing his heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua last month.

Paul entered the rankings at number 14 in July after beating former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer fell to 15th and has missed out on a place following the WBA’s 31 December update.

Paul, 28, spent large parts of the fight running away from Joshua before tiring when he was knocked down twice in the fifth round and eventually stopped in the sixth.

He had two titanium plates fitted and some teeth removed after suffering a broken jaw in the second defeat of his career.

Bosnia’s Edin Puhalo, who recorded his 27th career win in December, has taken the number 15 spot.

Paul’s inclusion in the rankings last year irked many traditionalists in the sport who felt he had leapfrogged some of the more established contenders.

