Nairobi United’s Muyoti elated by arrival of ex-Harambee Stars midfielder

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 2, 2026 – Nairobi United head coach Nicholas Muyoti is excited about the addition of former Harambee Stars international Kevin Kimani to the team’s technical bench.

Muyoti says Kimani’s arrival as a strength and conditioning coach is a huge plus to Nairobi United.

“Of course, we have Kimani coming in new to the game but not really new. He’s experienced in terms of play but in terms of coaching, he is still new. I think it’s quite a good team that I believe we can work together and make sure we achieve what we want,” the former Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars head coach said.

Other than the national football team, Kimani boasts a longstanding career with Mathare United, Wazito FC, Sofapaka and AFC Leopards in Kenya’s top flight.

He is among three changes to Naibois technical bench as they embark on a busy year in which they will competing in Kenya Premier League, Caf Confederations Cup as well as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup.

The other changes include the addition of Boniface Ouma and Sadique Ambani Waziri as the first and second assistant coaches respectively.

Muyoti lauded the changes as a step in the right direction, noting his excitement at working with the trio to take Naibois to greater heights.

“Just looking at the quality of the coaches that have come in I think it’s a big plus with the experience they’ve had with other teams. I believe whatever we know as a technical staff here and whatever they’re bringing in is gonna help us I think also in terms of the quality of the players we’re bringing in,” Muyoti, who took over at Nairobi United in January last year, said.

Naibois return to action on Friday next week (January 9) against Ulinzi Stars, hoping to rise beyond their current 13th place on the log.