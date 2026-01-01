Which men’s footballers could be on the move in January?

LONDON, England, January 1, 2026 – The January transfer window is officially open and it’s time to find out which speculated transfers will materialise into done deals.

There has been a lot of focus on Antoine Semenyo as the Bournemouth forward nears a move to Manchester City, but there could be plenty of other completed moves.

This can be a tough time to do business, but for some Premier League managers who they bring in over the next few weeks could be crucial for their season.

Several high-profile players have been linked with moves between top-flight clubs a and we’ve gathered some of the most talked about potential transfers that could happen in the next few weeks.

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Linked with: Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan

The future of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi was one of the main talking points of the summer window as he was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. That didn’t happen in the end and Guehi got his head down to continue to be a key player for Palace in the first half of this season.

However, with his contract up in the summer, Palace have a decision to make on whether to cash in now, or keep for the remainder of the season and accept he will leave on a free transfer.

BBC Sport’s senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel: “My understanding is that he is probably expected to stay at Crystal Palace until the end of the season when his contract expires in the summer, when he will have a pick of clubs.

“He has so many options in the summer – clubs in Europe such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan… All of these clubs have registered varying degrees of interest in recent weeks. Then you will have Liverpool and Manchester City in the mix.”

Brennan Johnson (Tottenham)

Linked with: Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Aston Villa

Brennan Johnson etched his name in Tottenham folklore by scoring the winner in their Europa League final over Manchester United in Bilbao in May, ending the club’s 17-year wait for a trophy.

The departure of Ange Postecoglou and arrival of Thomas Frank as manager has meant Johnson has played a more peripheral role this season.

Brennan Johnson celebrates his late winner for Spurs. PHOTO/Spurs/Twitter

He has made only six Premier League starts under Frank and has not scored a league goal since the opening two games of the season.

Sami Mokbel: “BBC Sport revealed in December that Tottenham were open to selling the attacker, who was their top scorer last season.

“Crystal Palace have agreed a fee of £35m but the player is still to decide whether he wants to move across London.

“Bournemouth and Aston Villa are also interested.”

Harvey Elliot (Liverpool, currently on loan at Aston Villa)

Linked with: Liverpool return

Harvey Elliott’s loan spell at Aston Villa has not panned out how he or the club would have hoped and he has made just four Premier League starts for them this season.

BBC Sport football news reporter Nick Mashiter: “Loanee Harvey Elliott remains in limbo and clearly is not part of Unai Emery’s plans at Aston Villa.

“He has featured for Villa and Liverpool this season – meaning he cannot play for another team unless he moves to a league which starts later, like the MLS [Major League Soccer], although those options are not being considered. He could return to Anfield if a solution is found.”

Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal)

Linked with: Manchester United

After six years at Wolves, midfielder Ruben Neves has spent the last two years in Saudi Arabia.

Spot on: Ruben Neves’s penalty moved Wolves out of the Premier League relegation zone

He is out of contract in the summer and has not yet indicated a desire to sign a new one, meaning there could be Premier League interest in the 28-year-old.

BBC Sport Manchester United reporter Simon Stone: “Manchester United know they need major reinforcements in midfield but it is hard to see one of their bigger targets being available in January. Neves, however, just might be.

“His contract with Al-Hilal runs out in the summer, he has Premier League experience from his time at Wolves and shares a Portuguese connection with Ruben Amorim.”

Oscar Bobb (Manchester City)

Linked with: Borussia Dortmund, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Newcastle

Oscar Bobb has made 15 appearances for Manchester City this season, nine of them starts.

He is under contract at the club until 2029 but with Semenyo on the verge of joining the club, Bobb could find his chances further limited and may instead opt for a move away.

Borussia Dortmund have been heavily linked, but Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Leeds and Newcastle have also been reported as possible options.

BBC Radio Leeds reporter Adam Pope: “Bobb is being linked again with a move to Leeds. He is a creative type, which Leeds wanted in the last window – hence Harry Wilson and Facundo Buonanotte being chased until the 11th hour, before falling through.”

Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United)

Linked with: Roma

Joshua Zirkzee scored for Manchester United in their 1-1 draw with Wolves in their final game of 2025, but it seems his long-term future lies elsewhere.

The Dutch forward moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2024 but hasn’t had the impact he would have liked.

Joshua Zirkzee celebrates his debut goal for Manchester United against Fulham. PHOTO/Premier League/X

Simon Stone: “Zirkzee is keen to make a fresh start. Roma are said to be keen on taking the former Bologna man back to Serie A and while there has been no club-to-club conversations – and United are adamant they won’t sell players without them being replaced – I expect something to happen around this.”

Sami Mokbel: “The Manchester United striker is a target for Roma but so far no final decision has been about whether the Netherlands international can leave before the end of the season. The forward is keeping an open mind towards his future.”

Joe Willock (Newcastle)

Linked with: Crystal Palace

Joe Willock has made over 100 Premier League appearances for Newcastle since joining the club in 2021, but his game time has been limited this season with just a handful of starts.

With Newcastle said to be interested in AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, they may look to sell Willock if there is the chance to bring in Smit in January.

BBC Sport Newcastle United reporter Ciaran Kelly: “Joe Willock’s situation is one to keep an eye on.

“The midfielder has only made five starts in all competitions this season and Newcastle are tracking a number of options on the continent in his position, including AZ Alkmaar star Kees Smit.

“Head coach Eddie Howe loathes to lose long-serving players in January, but this could yet be one to watch if Newcastle sense an opportunity to sign a summer target a few months early.”

What other moves could happen?

BBC Sport Chelsea reporter Nizaar Kinsella: “Chelsea‘s focus this window is expected to be more on outgoings than incomings. Most activity will centre on signing top young talent for the future or preparing for the summer transfer window.

“The club did briefly explore a move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, underlining their willingness to change tack when a major opportunity arises.

“On the outgoing front, Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi – part of the so-called ‘bomb squad’ – top the priority list and are available for sale or a domestic loan.

“Chelsea have already filled all six overseas loan slots, meaning they can only loan players within English football unless they recall one of their loanees.”

Sami Mokbel: “AZ Alkmaar attacking midfielder Sven Mijnans is attracting interest from the Premier League.

“West Ham are among the clubs to have monitored the 25-year-old, who also has suitors in Italy. He has 16 goal contributions (eight goals, eight assists) for the Dutch side this season.”

BBC Sport Liverpool reporter Aadam Patel: “Wataru Endo is currently injured but he has played just 43 minutes in the Premier League this season. With the World Cup coming up, the Japanese international could be on his way out.

“Federico Chiesa is a fan-favourite but Arne Slot has used the Italian winger sparingly so far. Like Endo, Chiesa may be after first-team football before the World Cup. Italy are yet to secure qualification but the 28-year-old last played for the Azzurri at Euro 2024.”

BBC Sport Manchester City reporter Shamoon Hafez: “Goalkeeper James Trafford may depart in January if Manchester City sanction a move. The 23-year-old is playing second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma but needs to play regularly in a World Cup year. Club sources have told BBC Sport they have no interest in letting the ex-Burnley number one leave midway through the season.

“German Stefan Ortega is more likely to go as he is now effectively fourth choice goalkeeper, but it remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed with any club.

“And what of forgotten man Kalvin Phillips? The English midfielder has made one substitute appearance this season in the Carabao Cup but is way down the pecking order at City, so a move in January would make sense for all parties.”