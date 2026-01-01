Sakaja-owned Nairobi United outline plans for 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 1, 2025 – Nairobi United technical director Salim Ali says the club will be busy in the upcoming January transfer window as they seek to boost their playing ranks.

Ali says there are a number of players they are looking to sign to enable them achieve their targets come the end of the season.

“We are almost starting the second leg and we are trying to beef up the team for which we have to bring quality. We’re in the process of doing some few signings so we need first a revamping of the technical department and that’s what we’ve done today,” the former Mathare United head coach said.

Naibois are in their maiden season in the Kenya Premier League, having won the 2024/25 National Super League (NSL) to seal their slot.

They are also competing in the Caf Confederations group stages where they have thus far played against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca and AS Maniema of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Group C.

With the league set to resume in a week’s time as well as an upcoming continental tie against Tanzania’s Azam, the newbies will have to contend with a crowded calendar that also includes the domestic cup competition, which they won last year.

Notwithstanding, Ali is confident the team will continue to rise up the ranks under the tutelage of Nicholas Muyoti.

The former Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars head coach took over the reins in January 15, last year.

He then led them to second-tier league title before earning them continental football with a 2-1 win over Gor Mahia in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup final.

“Last season when we were in NSL, second leg we brought Muyoti to change a few things and of course he did that. He achieved a lot in terms of winning the league and of course winning the Mozzart Cup,” Ali said.

Ahead of return to action, Naibois have rejigged their technical bench, bringing in Kariobangi Sharks’ Bonface Omondi and Sadique Ambani Waziri as the first and second assistant coaches respectively.

Also joining the bench is former AFC Leopards, Mathare United and Wazito midfielder Kevin Kimani who is the new strength and conditioning coach.

Naibois, who lie 13th on the log with 16 points, face Ulinzi Stars in their first match of 2026 on January 9.