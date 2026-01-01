Perfect New Year’s gift for Kamworor after victory in Spanish road race

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 1, 2026 – Three-time world half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor ushered in the New Year on a high with victory at the San Silvestre Vallecana road race in Spain.

The former world half marathon record holder stopped the timer at 27:41 to win the men’s 10km, finishing ahead of Spain’s Jesus Ramos who clocked 27:56 in second.

Aaron Las Heras took the final podium place after finishing third in 28:00.

Wednesday’s victory is the fourth podium finish for Kamworor in 2025 after previous successes at the Barcelona Half Marathon (2nd), Rotterdam Marathon and Antrim Coast Half Marathon (both finishing first).

Other Kenyans in action

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Jonathan Kipkoech cruised to second place in the men’s 15km race at the Corrida International Road Race in Spain.

Kipkoech clocked 44:32, behind Ethiopia’s Muse Gizachew who cut the tape in 44:28 in what was a closely-fought contest between the two.

Fabio Jesus Correia of Spain finished third in 45:06.

It was another ‘Eastern Africa’ derby in the women’s race where Tanzania’s Sisilia Ginoka Panga outshone Kenya’s Cinthia Chemweno to take top honour.

Panga cut the tape in 51:08, ahead of Chemweno who had to make peace with second place, after clocking 52:31.

Brazilian Nubia de Oliveira Silva took third place after clocking 52:42.