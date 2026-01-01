Perfect New Year's gift for Kamworor after victory in Spanish road race - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Geoffrey Kamworor powers to victory in the New York Marathon on Sunday to complete a Kenyan double in the annual showpiece

Athletics

Perfect New Year’s gift for Kamworor after victory in Spanish road race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 1, 2026 – Three-time world half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor ushered in the New Year on a high with victory at the San Silvestre Vallecana road race in Spain.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The former world half marathon record holder stopped the timer at 27:41 to win the men’s 10km, finishing ahead of Spain’s Jesus Ramos who clocked 27:56 in second.

Aaron Las Heras took the final podium place after finishing third in 28:00.

Wednesday’s victory is the fourth podium finish for Kamworor in 2025 after previous successes at the Barcelona Half Marathon (2nd), Rotterdam Marathon and Antrim Coast Half Marathon (both finishing first).

Other Kenyans in action

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Jonathan Kipkoech cruised to second place in the men’s 15km race at the Corrida International Road Race in Spain.

Kipkoech clocked 44:32, behind Ethiopia’s Muse Gizachew who cut the tape in 44:28 in what was a closely-fought contest between the two.

Fabio Jesus Correia of Spain finished third in 45:06.

It was another ‘Eastern Africa’ derby in the women’s race where Tanzania’s Sisilia Ginoka Panga outshone Kenya’s Cinthia Chemweno to take top honour.

Panga cut the tape in 51:08, ahead of Chemweno who had to make peace with second place, after clocking 52:31.

Brazilian Nubia de Oliveira Silva took third place after clocking 52:42.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020