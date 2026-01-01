Okutoyi through to ITF Women's World Tour semis after victory on New Year's Day - Capital Sports
Angella Okutoyi in action at the ITF Women's World Tour. PHOTO/KLTA FACEBOOK

Tennis

Okutoyi through to ITF Women’s World Tour semis after victory on New Year’s Day

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 1, 2026 – Kenya’s Angella Okutoyi cruised to the semi-finals of the ongoing International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tour with victory at Parklands Sports Club on New Year’s Day.

The African Games champion beat Serbia’s Dusica Popovski 6-4 6-1 to start off her year on a winning note.

Okutoyi’s next opponent will be another Serbian, Natalija Senic, who beat Italian Micol Salvadori in another quarter final fixture.

The youngster is also in the semi-finals of the doubles and will be in action on Friday afternoon.

She will be teaming up with Poland’s Zuzanna Pawlikowska against the Egyptian duo of Sandra Samir and Lamis Alhussein Abdel Aziz.

The two beat Austria’s Stefanie Auer and Anastasiya Kuparev of Germany 6-2 6-0 in the quarterfinal on New Year’s Eve.

Okutoyi is using the competition to improve her ITF ranking, as part of a bigger plan of qualifying for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

