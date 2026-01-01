Injury setback for AFC Leopards ahead of league showdown with Homeboyz - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

AFC Leopards players celebrate their win over Shabana at Gusii Stadium. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS FACEBOOK

Kenyan Premier League

Injury setback for AFC Leopards ahead of league showdown with Homeboyz

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 1, 2026 – AFC Leopards will be missing two crucial players when they return to Kenya Premier League action against Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the league leaders revealed that centre forward Elias Mugane is set to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery, last month.

“Our centre forward Elias Mugane had a complete Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) rupture and partial tear of the Lateral Collateral Ligament Complex. A grade 3 tear of medial meniscus. He underwent surgery on 9th December and will be out for the remainder of the season,” the club said.

Also sidelined — albeit temporarily — is leftback Vincent Mahiga who limped off in the game against Kariobangi Sharks on November 23, last year.

“Our left back Vincent Mahiga is also out awaiting further medical checks after suffering an ankle injury in our FKF-PL match against Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani,” the club added.

A piece of good news on the injuries front is the return of Frederick Alushula, who has resumed training after a lengthy absence owing to a torn meniscus.

Ingwe will be looking to continue the momentum that saw them end the year atop the league with 24 points from 13 games.

Their last fixture of 2025 was a 1-0 victory over Bidco United at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

The Fred Ambani-coached side will be hoping their 27-year-wait for their 13th league title will come to an end in 2026.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020