Injury setback for AFC Leopards ahead of league showdown with Homeboyz

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 1, 2026 – AFC Leopards will be missing two crucial players when they return to Kenya Premier League action against Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday.

In a statement, the league leaders revealed that centre forward Elias Mugane is set to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery, last month.

“Our centre forward Elias Mugane had a complete Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) rupture and partial tear of the Lateral Collateral Ligament Complex. A grade 3 tear of medial meniscus. He underwent surgery on 9th December and will be out for the remainder of the season,” the club said.

Also sidelined — albeit temporarily — is leftback Vincent Mahiga who limped off in the game against Kariobangi Sharks on November 23, last year.

“Our left back Vincent Mahiga is also out awaiting further medical checks after suffering an ankle injury in our FKF-PL match against Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani,” the club added.

A piece of good news on the injuries front is the return of Frederick Alushula, who has resumed training after a lengthy absence owing to a torn meniscus.

Ingwe will be looking to continue the momentum that saw them end the year atop the league with 24 points from 13 games.

Their last fixture of 2025 was a 1-0 victory over Bidco United at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

The Fred Ambani-coached side will be hoping their 27-year-wait for their 13th league title will come to an end in 2026.