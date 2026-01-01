Harambee Stars midfielder Odhiambo to depart Gor Mahia in January - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars midfielder Odhiambo to depart Gor Mahia in January

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 1, 2026 – Gor Mahia midfielder Austine Odhiambo is set to depart the club in January.

In a statement, the attacking midfielder said he is moving on to a new challenge in his career, bidding farewell to the K’Ogalo faithful.

“Today I bid farewell to this club that has been a home to me for the past three years. This was not an easy decision but I’m moving on to a new challenge in my career,” Odhiambo said on a post on his Facebook page.

The midfield talisman joined the record Kenya Premier League champions on October 5, 2021 from arch-rivals AFC Leopards.

He immediately established himself as a cog in K’Ogalo‘s machine, leading them to two league titles in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

His most productive season was in 2023/24 in which he was crowned the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) after scoring 12 goals and recording 13 assists.

Rolls Royce — as he is affectionately known in some quarters — has also become a centrepiece of coach Benni McCarthy’s Harambee Stars.

His most prominent contribution was at last year’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) where he scored two goals as the national team cruised to the quarters of the continental competition.

In his farewell speech, Odhiambo said K’Ogalo will always occupy a special place in his heart.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and everyone of you for your unwavering support. We have shared countless memories, celebrated victories, faced challenges together and I will cherish those moments forever,” he said.

The midfielder is rumoured to be on his way to Lebanon’s Nejmeh SC.

