Ex-Arsenal striker Aubameyang banned from playing for Gabon after Afcon horror show

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 1, 2026 – The Gabonese government have suspended the country’s national football team after a horrid performance at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

In an official communique, the country’s Ministry of Youth and Sport announced the suspension of the entire team from internaiional footballing activities until further notice.

The ministry also decreed that ex-Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and skipper Bruce Ecuele Manga will not be allowed to play for the national team in the foreseeable future.

The Panthers lost all their matches at continental competition, slumping to the bottom of Group F.

They began their campaign with a 1-0 loss to Cameroon before falling 3-2 to Mozambique to all but seal their fate.

They fought bravely against Ivory Coast in their final encounter, in which they took a 2-0 lead before ultimately losing 3-2.

This is the sixth time in nine Afcon appearances that the Panthers have failed to progress past the group stages.

They have previously suffered the same heartbreak in 1994, 2000, 2010, 2015 and 2017 — in which they became the fourth host nation to exit the competition at the group stage.

It remains to be seen how the world’s governing body, Fifa, will react to the move considering its no-nonsense stance against government interference in federation affairs.