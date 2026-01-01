Anthony Joshua discharged from hospital after Nigeria car crash - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Latif Ayodele (left) and Sina Ghami (right) were close friends and team members of Anthony Joshua

Boxing

Anthony Joshua discharged from hospital after Nigeria car crash

Published

OGUN, Nigeria, January 1, 2026 – British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital in Nigeria days after a fatal car accident that killed two of his close friends.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The former world champion was deemed fit to recuperate at home, the Ogun and Lagos states said in a joint statement, describing him as “heavy hearted” over the loss of his friends.

The 36-year-old was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck on a major expressway in Ogun State, near Lagos, on Monday.

The two men who died were Joshua’s close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele.

After leaving the hospital on Wednesday, the Briton visited the funeral home where the bodies of his friends were “being prepared for repatriation”, the joint statement added.

Earlier, Eddie Hearn, who has promoted Joshua since he turned professional after winning gold at the 2012 Olympics, paid tribute to Joshua’s close friends and team members.

“Rest in peace Latz and Sina,” Hearn posted on Instagram.

“Your energy and loyalty among so many other great qualities will be deeply missed. Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time.”

Ghami was Joshua’s full-time sport and exercise rehabilitation coach and worked with him for more than 10 years.

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, Ogun State police spokesperson Oluseyi Babaseyi said “investigations are still ongoing” and described the process as “still discreet”.

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun state, where the accident occurred, has said preliminary investigations showed the vehicle had burst a tyre before crashing into the truck.

Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in Nigeria after his win over Jake Paul in Miami on 19 December.

Earlier, Tony Bellew, the retired cruiserweight world champion, posted on X: “Thoughts and prayers to the families of these men. Tragic losses in horrific circumstances!

“I hope he (Joshua) is able to process this with time because there is no pain in life worse than grief.”

Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and British former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury also posted Instagram stories to offer condolences.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020