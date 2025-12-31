Man City close to agreeing terms with Semenyo

LONDON, England, December 31, 2025 – Manchester City are close to agreeing terms with Bournemouth to sign Antoine Semenyo for £65m.

Their move for the Ghana forward, 25, is at an advanced stage with talks over the past 48 hours aimed at closing the finer details of the deal.

City have agreed to meet Semenyo’s £65m release clause, while the player’s representatives were in Manchester on Monday finalising personal terms.

Discussions continued on Tuesday with sources indicating that a total agreement is now close with the January transfer window due to open on Thursday.

Semenyo, who is in Bournemouth‘s starting line-up to play Chelsea on Tuesday, has been keen for his future to be resolved by 1 January but it remains to be seen whether the Cherries push for the attacker to play against Arsenal on Saturday, 3 January.

Sources have told BBC Sport that Bournemouth want him to play against the Gunners and then Tottenham on Wednesday, 7 January before the release mechanism in his deal elapses on 10 January.

As reported by BBC Sport on Sunday, Liverpool retain an interest in Semenyo but, unless the Premier League champions launch a late bid, he is heading to City.

Despite interest in Semenyo from five clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, City remain the only one to have made formal contact with Bournemouth.