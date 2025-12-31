Kamworor to cap busy year with road race in Spain

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 31, 2025 – Three-time world half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor is among elite runners who will be hoping to wrap up 2025 on a high note at the San Silvestre Vallecana road race in Spain on Wednesday evening.

Kamworor will be competing in the men’s 10km race, hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow countrymen, such as Eliud Kipchoge, Mike Kigen and Leonard Komen — all of who have won past editions of this competition.

Wednesday’s race comes two months after a disappointing outing at the Chicago Marathon for Kamworor who clocked 2:05:31 to finish seventh.

It is also a perfect opportunity for the two-time New York Marathon champion to bag his fourth podium finish in 2025.

He clocked 2:04:33 to win the Rotterdam Marathon in April and timed 59:51 to excel at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in August.

Kamworor also finished second at the Barcelona Half Marathon in February, clocking 58:44.

Rotich in action

Also ushering the New Year on the road is youngster Charles Rotich who will be competing in the BOClassic 10km race in Bolzano, Italy.

The 20-year-old’s last race was at the Al Sharqiyah Half Marathon in Saudi Arabia on December 13 in which he finished eighth after clocking 1:01:39.

Rotich returns to Bolzano, having made his debut last year, when he clocked 28:08 to finish third.

He will be up against defending champion Telahun Haile Bekele and Yomilf Kejelcha, both from Ethiopia, among other top athletes.