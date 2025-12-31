Compel FC, Webuye Sportiff Starlets Triumph At Waziri 1XCup Tournament

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Dec 30 – Compel FC and hosts Webuye Sportiff Starlets were crowned the men’s and women’s champions, respectively, of the Waziri 1X Cup football tournament held at the Panpaper Ilala Stadium in Bungoma County over the weekend.

Compel FC beat Muhomo FC to take home Ksh 100,000 in a tournament that covered four counties: Bungoma, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega and Trans Nzoia, with the finals attracting 8000 spectators.

Muhumo, on the other hand, pocketed Ksh 60,000, while Classic Boys received Ksh 40,000 for finishing third.

In the corresponding women’s competition, Webuye Sportiff Starlets bagged Ksh 25,000 for beating Matete Queens, who were given Ksh 15,000 for finishing second, while Bokoli Queens were rewarded Ksh 10,000 for settling for third.

Also awarded were all the teams that reached the quarter finals, who were given jerseys and new boots.

As part of giving back to the society, the organisers donated 50 wheelchairs, opened a car wash for a youth group, fed 1500 needy families, and equipped 3000 girls with sanitary towels.