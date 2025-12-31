Arsenal surge forward in EPL title race with emphatic win over Villa

LONDON, England, December 31, 2025 – Arsenal scored four goals in the second half as they thumped Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium to end the year five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, making his first start since recovering from injury in November, bundled the ball in from a trademark corner in the 48th minute to give Arsenal the lead, and despite appeals from the Villa players for a foul on their goalkeeper Emi Martinez, the goal stood.

The Gunners then doubled their lead when captain Martin Odegaard won the ball back in midfield before playing an excellent pass to Martin Zubimendi who poked the ball past Martinez.

Leandro Trossard added a third when he slammed a shot low into the net from the edge of the area, after a lengthy check for offside by the video assistant referee (VAR).

And substitute Gabriel Jesus ensured it was a memorable night for the Gunners when he curled in from the edge of the area before Ollie Watkins tapped in from close range in stoppage time to give Aston Villa a consolation goal.

Villa came into this game on an 11-match winning streak which included a 2-1 victory over the Gunners 24 days ago, but despite starting the game well and going close through Ollie Watkins could not find a way to go ahead.

Unai Emery’s side, who were without Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara through suspension, came with a clear gameplan to slow the tempo of the match down and tried to frustrate Arsenal, but could not deny Mikel Arteta’s side an impressive win.

The victory ends an excellent year for the Gunners who have lost just twice in the league this season, and move five points clear before second-placed Manchester City’s match at Sunderland on New Year’s Day (20:00 GMT).

Arsenal analysis: Statement win as Gunners end year top

Arsenal’s thrashing of Aston Villa means the Gunners end the year five points clear of their rivals, with their supporters hoping this will be the season they end their 22-year wait for a Premier League title.

Aston Villa arrived at the Emirates with the chance of drawing level on points with the Gunners if they were able to beat Arteta’s side, but the hosts showed why they are many people’s favourites to win the league.

Throughout December Arsenal have not been at their best, but as is the mark of potential champions, they have found a way to win.

Injuries to key players have meant that Arteta has had to be creative at times with his selections – in this match he was without Declan Rice who was ruled out with a knock.

However, he could call on arguably Arsenal’s most important player in Gabriel, whose presence in defence brings calmness to the Gunners’ backline and his threat from set-pieces is a crucial weapon.

Gabriel was starting with William Saliba at centre-back in the Premier League for the first time since 8 November, and Arsenal have won all five league matches this season when both have played the full game.

Arsenal have finished second for three successive seasons, but with the experience they have from those title challenges and players returning from injury, 2026 could be a memorable year in north London.