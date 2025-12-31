1xBet Kenya 2025 Wrapped: A Year of Sport, Community And Growth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – The year 2025 marked an important chapter for 1xBet in Kenya, defined by strong support for local sport, active community involvement, and continued brand growth.

Throughout the year, 1xBet strengthened its presence by focusing on football and multisport initiatives, digital engagement, and long-term contributions to Kenya’s sporting ecosystem.

Supporting Kenyan Sport & Communities

A key highlight of the year was 1xBet’s sponsorship of the Waziri 1xCup, an annual charitable multisport tournament that brings together football, rugby, and basketball teams from across Kenya.

The project, founded by entrepreneur and community leader Salim Waziri with the support of 1xBet, plays a vital role in developing youth and grassroots sport while strengthening local communities.

Through the Waziri 1xCup, dozens of amateur, women’s, and youth teams received access to equipment, kits, and sporting infrastructure.

Mathare United’s Ellie Asieche (right) in action against Githurai All Stars.

The initiative also delivered tangible social impact, including hygiene kits for thousands of girls, wheelchairs for people with disabilities, food support for families, and job creation through community-based social businesses.

Growing spectator interest reflected the tournament’s expanding influence, with attendance rising year over year and expectations of even broader reach in 2025.

Additionally, 1xBet continued its partnership with FC Mathare, reinforcing its commitment to local football development and long-term collaboration with community-driven clubs.

Major Football Moments & Audience Interest

Harambee Stars line up before their match against Madagascar in CHAN on Friday. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Football remained the central passion for Kenyan fans in 2025, alongside strong interest in basketball and tennis. International competitions such as the English Premier League continued to draw significant attention, while the CHAN tournament hosted in Kenya became one of the most important sporting events of the year, further elevating national interest in football content and regional competitions.

Exciting Promotions & Digital Engagement

Throughout 2025, 1xBet actively engaged Kenyan audiences through a wide range of digital promotions and social media initiatives. A standout activation was the Big Match campaign, which attracted strong interest thanks to its simple mechanics and high-value rewards.

Over the course of the year, more than 31 social media contests and interactive campaigns were launched, including 6+ collaborations with partners, encouraging participation and creativity across platforms. As a result, over 408 winners received exclusive promo codes and prizes, helping maintain consistent engagement and a strong sense of community around the brand.

Official AFCON Partner: Supporting African Football

Raphael Onyedika celebrates his goals with teammates. PHOTO/TOTALENERGIES AFCON 2025

December 2025 will mark the kickoff of AFCON 2025, Africa’s premier football tournament. As an official partner of CAF (Confederation of African Football), 1xBet has supported African football since 2019, backing more than 35 major tournaments, including WAFCON, CHAN, CAF Super Cup, CAF Champions League, and the Confederation Cup. This long-term partnership reinforces 1xBet’s commitment to the growth and visibility of football across the continent.

Global Recognition: SiGMA Africa Awards Finalist

Last year, the brand was named Best Sportsbook Operator in Africa at the prestigious SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, a mark of true industry excellence.

This year’s highlight came as 1xBet was named a finalist in the SiGMA Africa Awards 2025 in two categories: Best Sportsbook Operator 2025 and Best on Mobile 2025.

These nominations, alongside international wins like “Mobile Sports Product of the Year” at the International Gaming Awards 2025, confirm 1xBet’s position among Africa’s elite gaming brands.

Looking Ahead

As 2025 comes to an end, 1xBet Kenya reflects on a year defined by meaningful partnerships, strong digital engagement, and impactful community initiatives.

With ongoing projects in development and new collaborations on the horizon, the brand remains focused on supporting sport, strengthening local connections, and continuing its long-term contribution to Kenya’s sporting landscape.