Super Eagles feast on Uganda Cranes in dead-rubber Afcon 2025 tie - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Raphael Onyedika celebrates his goals with teammates. PHOTO/TOTALENERGIES AFCON 2025

Afcon 2025

Super Eagles feast on Uganda Cranes in dead-rubber Afcon 2025 tie

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 30, 2025 – Raphael Onyedika scored a brace as Nigeria brushed aside Uganda by a 3-1 scoreline at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Fez, Morocco on Tuesday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Paul Onuachu put the Super Eagles in the lead after 28 minutes, stretching wide to connect with Dele-Bashiru’s cross from the left.

The East Africans’ cause was further complicated by the injury to goalkeeper — and captain — Dennis Onyango who was then replaced by Magoola Salim at the restart.

Salim, who had assumed the armband from Onyango, was on the pitch for 13 minutes only before he was given his marching orders for handling the ball out of the box.

In came third-choice custodian Nafian Alionzi who immediately suffered the wrath of the Nigerians, who added a second by Onyedika who fired into the top corner after a cutback from Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Five minutes later, it was 3-0 as Onyedika made the most of a cutback from Chukwueze to add to the Super Eagles’ advantage.

Rodgers Mato reduced the deficit for the Cranes, lobing the ball over Francis Uzoho after connecting to Allan Okello’s through-pass in the 75th minute.

Following the result, Uganda Cranes finish bottom of Group C with a single point – from their 1-1 draw against Tanzania — as their East African neighbours take third place with two points.

The Kilimanjaro Stars drew 1-1 with Tunisia in the corresponding Group C fixture.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020