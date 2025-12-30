Super Eagles feast on Uganda Cranes in dead-rubber Afcon 2025 tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 30, 2025 – Raphael Onyedika scored a brace as Nigeria brushed aside Uganda by a 3-1 scoreline at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Fez, Morocco on Tuesday evening.

Paul Onuachu put the Super Eagles in the lead after 28 minutes, stretching wide to connect with Dele-Bashiru’s cross from the left.

The East Africans’ cause was further complicated by the injury to goalkeeper — and captain — Dennis Onyango who was then replaced by Magoola Salim at the restart.

Salim, who had assumed the armband from Onyango, was on the pitch for 13 minutes only before he was given his marching orders for handling the ball out of the box.

In came third-choice custodian Nafian Alionzi who immediately suffered the wrath of the Nigerians, who added a second by Onyedika who fired into the top corner after a cutback from Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Five minutes later, it was 3-0 as Onyedika made the most of a cutback from Chukwueze to add to the Super Eagles’ advantage.

Rodgers Mato reduced the deficit for the Cranes, lobing the ball over Francis Uzoho after connecting to Allan Okello’s through-pass in the 75th minute.

Following the result, Uganda Cranes finish bottom of Group C with a single point – from their 1-1 draw against Tanzania — as their East African neighbours take third place with two points.

The Kilimanjaro Stars drew 1-1 with Tunisia in the corresponding Group C fixture.