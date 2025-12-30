Okutoyi off to a high with opening day win at ITF Women's World Tour - Capital Sports
Kenya's Angella Okutoyi celebrates her win against Poland's Zuzanna Pawlikoska. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Tennis

Okutoyi off to a high with opening day win at ITF Women’s World Tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 30, 2025 – African Games champion Angella Okutoyi began her International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tour campaign with victory at the Parklands Sports Club on Tuesday afternoon.

Okutoyi joined hands with Poland’s Zuzzana Pawlikowska to win 6-1 6-2 over the Indian duo of Aadi Gupta and Vanshita Pathania in the first round of the doubles competition.

It was the first time for the two to play on the same team, having previously faced each other as opponents.

They last met at the same competition in January this year, where the Kenyan won in straight sets to qualify for the next stage.

Okutoyi will begin her singles campaign on Wednesday afternoon when she takes on Luca Udvardy of Hungary in a first round encounter at the same venue.

The competition provides her with a great opportunity to rise up the ITF ranking and boost her chances of sealing qualification to the Los Angeles Olympics.

Tough day for Kenyans

Day 1 of this year’s competition was a brutal one for majority of the Kenyans who were in action.

In a first round tie in the morning, Seline Ahoya was bundled out of contention after losing 3-6 0-6 to Micol Salvadori of Italy.

Stacy Chepkemei also bowed out of the competition courtesy of a 1-6 1-6 loss to Stefanie Auer of Austria.

