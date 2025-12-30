NBA: Three-time MVP Jokic suffers 'gut-wrenching' injury - Capital Sports
Jokic won the NBA's MVP award in 2021, 2022 and 2024. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Basketball

NBA: Three-time MVP Jokic suffers ‘gut-wrenching’ injury

Published

LOS ANGELES, USA, Dec 30 – Three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic suffered a “gut-wrenching” knee injury as the Denver Nuggets lost 147-123 at the Miami Heat.

Jokic was hurt late in the first half in an accidental coming together with team-mate Spencer Jones.

Jones stepped on the foot of Jokic who immediately collapsed to the ground clutching his knee.

The 30-year-old has had a scan, external and will be re-assessed in four weeks’ time.

“Immediately, he knew something was wrong,” said Nuggets head coach David Adelman.

“This is part of the NBA. Anyone who gets hurt, it’s gut-wrenching, especially somebody as special as he is.

“We’ll move on as a team. Obviously, right now, I’m more concerned just about him as a person and the disappointment of going through something like that.”

Jokic, who leads the NBA season in rebounds and assists, had 21 points and eight assists in the game before suffering the injury.

