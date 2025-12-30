NBA All-Star Voting 2026: First Fan Returns - Capital Sports
NBA All-Star Voting 2026: First Fan Returns

LOS ANGELES, USA, Dec 30 – Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting 2026.

Dončić leads all players with 1,249,518 votes.  He is followed in the Western Conference by No. 2 Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets (1,128,962), No. 3 Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (1,031,455), No. 4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder (878,621) and No. 5 Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs (769,362).

Joining Antetokounmpo (1,192,296) atop the Eastern Conference are No. 2 Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers (1,072,449), No. 3 Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks (1,040,601), No. 4 Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons (1,000,171) and No. 5 Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers (851,155).

Fans voting via the NBA App and NBA.com with their NBA ID represent 50% of the vote to determine the five players from each conference honored as starters for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, with current NBA players and a media panel accounting for 25% each.  This year, All-Stars are being selected without regard to position.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, Dec. 30) marks the next “3-for-1 Day,” when each fan vote will count three times. The next fan voting update will be shared on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Under a new NBA All-Star Game format, two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players (the World team) will compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games.  NBC and Peacock will present the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., home of the LA Clippers.

Below are the top 20 vote-getters by conference in the first fan returns.

