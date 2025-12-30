Morocco's Atlas Lions maul Zambia to reach last 16 of Afcon 2025 - Capital Sports
Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi scores against Zambia. PHOTO/TOTALENERGIES AFCON2025

Afcon 2025

Morocco’s Atlas Lions maul Zambia to reach last 16 of Afcon 2025

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 29, 2025 – Morocco gave Zambia a sobering lesson in football via a 3-0 defeat in their final Group A encounter of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil on Monday night.

Olympiakos striker Ayoub El Kaabi put the Atlas Lions ahead after nine minutes, making the most of Azzedine Ounahi’s cross from the right.

Brahim Diaz then doubled the lead with a right-footed shot in the 37th minute, the Real Madrid winger notching his third of the tournament.

An acrobatic kick from El Kaabi in the 50th minute extended Morocco’s advantage by one, albeit the goal was initially disallowed for offside before a VAR review.

The win condemned Zambia to another early exit from Afcon as Mali joined Morocco in the last 16 thanks to a goalless deadlock against Comoros in the other Group A fixture.

