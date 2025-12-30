'Let's make history' - Miura, 58, joins new club - Capital Sports
Yokohama FC forward Kazuyoshi Miura, known as 'King Kazu', will kick off his 36th career season this year

Football

‘Let’s make history’ – Miura, 58, joins new club

Published

TOKYO, Japan, December 30, 2025 – Kazuyoshi Miura, who turns 59 in February and is the world’s oldest professional footballer, has signed a loan deal until June with Japanese third division side Fukushima United.

The move means Miura could play in the J.League – the top three divisions of Japanese football – for the first time in five years.

The former Japan striker, who started his career with Brazilian side Santos in 1986, failed to score in 69 minutes across seven appearances last season on loan at fourth-tier club Atletico Suzuka.

“My passion for football hasn’t changed, no matter how old I get,” he said as he prepares for a 41st season as a professional footballer.

“I’m very grateful to be given this opportunity. I promise I will play with everything I have to make a contribution. Let’s make history together!”

Known as ‘King Kazu’ in Japan, this will be Miura’s fourth loan since 2022 from J2 League side Yokohama FC.

Miura, who has also played club football in Italy, Croatia and Australia, signed for the club in 2005 but has not played a minute for them since 2020.

He scored 55 goals in 89 games in an international career that ended in 2000, two years after his notable omission from the squad for Japan’s first World Cup finals appearance.

Miura, who has talked of playing until he is 60, said he was ready to “take on a new challenge” after being relegated last season to Japan’s regional leagues.

Fukushima finished 10th in the 20-team third division last season.

