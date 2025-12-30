How Kenyans have prepared for brutal weather conditions at World Cross Country Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 30, 2025 – Team Kenya head coach Japheth Kemei says they have stopped at nothing to prepare for next month’s World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida.

Kemei says training has been a baptism by fire to ensure the athletes are physically and mentally prepared to handle the freezing conditions in the United States.

“We have used several venues for our training, depending on what we require for our athletes. Some of the venues we use for our training include the foots of Mount Kenya, where the ground there is nearly wet all the time,” Kemei said.

The coach added: “We even use right inside the forest where it is dark or cold. By so doing, I feel that we are giving the athletes what they require to succeed at the championships.”

The team have been training at the Kigari Teachers’ Training College in Embu for the past one month in preparation for the global competition on January 10.

Considering the prevailing winter season in the United States, questions abound whether the athletes will be able to cope with the brutal weather conditions.

This is also in lieu of the fact that many of the athletes in the team are young and inexperienced as far as competing at the highest levels is concerned.

However, Kemei is not losing sleep over the capabilities of his charges.

The coach believes the inexperience and youthfulness of the team is neither here nor there when it comes to delivering on the material day.

“It’s a young team, but we are not worried at all. We have prepared them and the spirit is high among the athletes. We have the confidence that they will give us what we really expect as Kenyans,” he said.

Kenya will be out to defend the title they won at the last edition of the competition in Belgrade, last year.

The country’s medal haul included six gold, two silver and three bronze, which tightened Kenya’s stranglehold on the global cross country crown.