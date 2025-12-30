Bongo Flava! Tanzania Overcomes Underdog Tag To Book Morocco in AFCON Last 16

RABAT, Morocco, Dec 30 – After holding Tunisia 1-1 on Tuesday to progress into the last 16 of the ongoing CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 in Morocco, Tanzania head coach Miguel Gamondi says he succeeded in his mission to change Taifa Stars’ mentality of underdogs.

The draw ensured Tanzania finished third in Group C with two points after drawing two (Uganda, Tunisia) and losing one (Nigeria) to book a slot in the last 16 against hosts Morocco on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Nigeria topped the group with nine points after winning all its matches, Tunisia finished second with four points, while Uganda trailed the pool with only one point.

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia will take on Mali in the last 16 on Saturday, January 3, 2026 while the Super Eagles of Nigeria will likely face the Mambas of Mozambique on Monday, January 5, 2026.

“I didn’t have enough time to prepare the team, but we worked together with the management and federation and feel very proud. Not just for myself but for the country. I wanted to change this mentality of underdogs. To qualify is a great learning for Tanzania who must be proud. I hope this will be a reminder to these players and the next generation of players on the potential of Tanzanian football,” said Tanzania head coach Miguel Gamondi.

At the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, Tunisia enjoyed early control of possession but struggled to raise the tempo. After a series of attacks and threat at goal from Ismael Gharbi, including a cracking left foot curler that struck the post, the Carthage Eagles were eventually rewarded in the 42nd minute.

Hazem Mastouri was fouled in the box by Bakari Mwamnyeto and following a lengthy VAR review, Tunisia was awarded a penalty. Gharbi stepped up to convert, giving Tunisia a deserved lead.

The North Africans went into the break 1–0 ahead after a first half that was low on rhythm but comfortably managed.

After the restart, Tunisia opted to protect their advantage rather than push on. That cautious approach gradually invited Tanzania back into the game, with the Taifa Stars growing in confidence and intent.

The ambitious Tanzanians finally found their moment in the 54th minute. Feisal Salum curled a fine effort from the edge of the area, the bounce catching goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen off guard as the ball nestled into the net.

The closing stages lacked intensity, as both sides made multiple substitutions and appeared content with the outcome. Tanzania, aware that the point could place them among the best third-placed teams, managed the clock intelligently.

The 1–1 draw officially secured Tunisia’s qualification to the Round of 16 on second place in the group, while Tanzania preserved a strong chance of progression as one of the best four third placed ranked teams.

After the game, Tunisia head coach Sami Trabelsi said, “The most important thing was to secure qualification. We have not done well in this competition in recent years and that is why qualification is so important. We may not have played the best way possible, but we are very happy to have qualified. We will be playing against stronger opposition in our upcoming games and will really need to play better because the level of competition will be even higher and requires us to improve.”