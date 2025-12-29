Will freezing cold in Florida hamper Kenya performance at World Cross Country Champs?

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 29, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) Executive Committee member Barnaba Korir expects an excellent performance at the World Cross Country Championships despite freezing temperatures in Tallahassee, Florida.

Korir is confident that Kenyan athletes will rise to the occasion despite the ongoing winter season in the United States.

He further revealed that they have put in place all preparations to ensure that the cold weather will be a non-issue come January 10.

“We were discussing even about that, especially the garments they are going to wear, because it’s a bit cold. I’ve checked also in Florida, Tallahassee…it is about going to be 67 degrees in January. It’s not going to be so cold. If it is the northern part of the U.S., I would say it is extremely bad,” Korir said.

Korir expressed optimism that the athletes will perform just as well as their predecessors at the 1992 World Cross Country Championships in Boston, which was held amid a biting cold, snow and muddy course.

It was here that John Ngugi won his fifth consecutive title in the global championships.

“Like in Boston when they ran and Ngugi won, it was minus 1 degrees. It was extremely cold, but still we won. They are aware of that. It can affect some athletes, but I’m sure that the conditions there are the same as here in the morning and

in the evening,” he said.

The team have been going through their paces at the Kigari Teachers’ Training College in Embu.

Whereas a number of the athletes will be making their maiden appearance, still, the team are packed with established names, such as Daniel Simiu and Beatrice Chebet (senior women’s defending champion) who will be backed to make the podium.

Korir is convicted that the team will successfully defend the title that they won in Belgrade in 2024 where they amassed 11 medals.

“Apart from Daniel Ebenyo, and Ishmael Kipkurui, who transitioned the other day to the seniors, most of the team are very young. don’t want to put much pressure on them to say that they have to do well but I know that we can’t talk about the future. I can tell you that we are somewhere and I know that we are going to do very well,” he said.

A thorn in the flesh for the team is the senior men’s 10km where Kenya has not derived much joy in recent editions of the championships.

In Belgrade, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo bagged his second consecutive crown as Kenya’s best performer, Benson Kiplangat, took bronze in 28:14.

With Simiu and Kipkurui in the team, Korir is betting on the world title returning to Kenya.

“I’m sure that we will do very well, especially Ebenyo (Simiu) and Ishmael. They have the chance to contest for the top position. I am really excited to see what they can do,” Korir added.

The team have thus far been provided with the equipment required from kit sponsor Nike, ahead of the championships.