Ronaldo will not retire until he scores 1,000 goals

AL AKHDOUD, Saudi Arabia, December 28, 2025 – Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo says he will not end his playing career until he scores his 1,000th career goal.

The 40-year-old scored twice in Al-Nassr’s 3-0 win against Al Akhdoud on Saturday to take his tally for club and country to 956 goals.

The forward, who joined Al-Nassr in 2022, signed a new two-year deal with the Saudi Arabian club last July that takes him beyond his 42nd birthday.

Speaking after being named the Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday, Ronaldo said: “It’s hard to continue playing, but I am motivated.

“My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn’t matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going.

“You know what my goal is. I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number [1,000 goals] that you all know. I will reach the number for sure, if no injuries.”

In an interview with Piers Morgan last month, external, Ronaldo said he planned to retire from football “soon”.

“I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. I will probably cry,” said Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in 14 appearances this season for Al-Nassr, who are four points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League table.

Despite the forward’s record of 112 goals in 125 appearances, Al-Nassr have only won one piece of silverware – the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 – since his arrival.

Ronaldo holds the record for most goals for Portugal (143) and Real Madrid (450), and is the only player to have scored 100+ goals for four clubs – Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.

The striker said in November that the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be his last international tournament.

He captained Portugal as they won Euro 2016 in France – the nation’s first international men’s trophy.