Leonard equals Clippers record in win over Pistons

LOS ANGELES, United States, December 29, 2025 – Kawhi Leonard equalled the Los Angeles Clippers record for most points in a game to help his side beat the Detroit Pistons 112-99.

His 55-point haul is also a career-high total for the 34-year-old, who matched the Clippers record set last month by team-mate James Harden.

Harden added 28 points against the Pistons while Nicolas Batum scored 12 to secure a fourth consecutive win for the Clippers – their best run of the season.

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic and LeBron James helped the Los Angeles Lakers end their three-game losing run with a 125-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Doncic hit five three-pointers on his way to 34 points while James added 24 points before exiting the game midway through the fourth quarter with a back injury.

The 40-year-old collided with Kings guard DeMar DeRozan and was forced to leave the court with 5:43 remaining.

There were also wins on Sunday for the Toronto Raptors, the Washington Wizards and the Portland Trailblazers.

Oklahoma continue to lead the way in the Western Conference as City Thunder saw off the Philadelphia 76ers 129-104.